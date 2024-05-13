Nneka Ihim Departs The Real Housewives of Potomac After 1 Season | lovebscott.com

Nneka will not be returning for season 9 of #RHOP after 1 season.

Nneka Ihim officially won’t be a part of The Real Housewives of Potomac’s upcoming ninth season.

The 36-year-old lawyer and entrepreneur — who famously boasted in her first episode, “I come as I am and what I am, honey, is remarkable” — is exiting the Bravo reality series after one season, becoming the third cast member to depart the show since season 8 wrapped.

“I will not be returning for season 9 of RHOP,” she tells PEOPLE in an exclusive statement, amid rumors of her departure.

Her exit comes as the Potomac resident continues on her journey to have a child.

“At this point, after multiple failed fertility procedures, I have decided to make expanding my family my ultimate priority,” Nneka says. “Thank you to the fans that have supported me along the way this season, especially regarding my difficult IUI turned IVF journey, and the stigma surrounding infertility. All of the kind remarks have genuinely kept me uplifted and have fueled my determination to continue to share my story.”

She goes on to express her “sincere appreciation to Bravo and Truly Original for the opportunity,” and notes that she has “built lifetime friendships with some incredible women through this experience.”

“As a true resident of Potomac proper, 20854, just know that I’ll be seeing you all again soon,” she says.

A first-generation Nigerian-American, Nneka grew up in Wisconsin and got her law degree from the University of Wisconsin. She went on to practice in Los Angeles for nearly 10 years.

While there, Nneka met her now-husband Dr. Ikenna Ihim. The two wed in 2021 and moved to Potomac (or as Karen Huger called it, North Potomac) before joining the show in season 8.

As viewers saw, the couple have been on a journey to expand their family. “I’ve been trying to conceive for the past several months, and we haven’t been successful,” she told her fellow Potomac Housewives in an episode that aired back in December, noting, “I would love twins, a boy and a girl, and call it a day.”

In the third part of the reunion, which aired on April 14, Nneka revealed that an intrauterine insemination (IUI) procedure documented for the RHOP cameras “did not yield the results.”

The pair are now trying in vitro fertilization (IVF). “These ladies have all been incredibly supportive,” Nneka told host and RHOP executive producer Andy Cohen at the reunion.

As she goes down that path, Nneka has plenty to keep her busy outside of Housewives.

She works as an in-house employment counsel for a global financial technology company, founded her own alcoholic beverage company (Bido), runs a nonprofit called A Life of Lux, and spearheaded the development of a dating/social app called Hello Africa.

On RHOP, Nneka butted heads with fellow Nigerian Housewife Dr. Wendy Osefo. The two weren’t able to patch things up by the reunion’s end, sadly.

In addition to Wendy and Nneka, season 8 of RHOP starred Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, Ashely Darby, Mia Thornton, Robyn Dixon and Candiace Dillard Bassett.

Both Dillard Bassett, 37, and Dixon, 45, have announced their exits from the show, with Dillard Bassett telling PEOPLE on March 25 that she was leaving on her terms and Dixon revealing on an April 15 episode of her podcast that she was fired.

The Real Housewives of Potomac is now streaming on Peacock.

via: PEOPLE