Jonathan Majors Called 911 for Grace Jabbari as Possible 'Overdose, Suicide'

Jonathan Majors called 911 on behalf of his accuser, Grace Jabbari, the day he was arrested.

via: Variety

Officer Erik Lucero and Sergeant Bryan Hanson responded to Majors’ 911 call on March 26 after the actor found his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, unconscious on the floor of a walk-in closet in the apartment they had shared. His 911 call was played in court and it was revealed that Majors made the call fearing that Jabbari had overdosed or committed suicide, according to Hanson.

Majors could be heard saying “she’s unconscious,” “she’s my ex partner” and that he didn’t know what she had taken when asked if Jabbari suffered from anything prior. He said he couldn’t get into the area that Jabbari was located in their apartment and needed the help of a handyman. The 911 operator told Majors to “keep an eye on her breathing.”

In the officers’ testimonies, the NYPD officers did not find any evidence, such as drugs or pill bottles, to support that Jabbari had attempted suicide or overdosed on anything. She was taken to Bellevue Hospital to treat a fractured middle finger and a cut behind her ear, as well as undergo a short psychiatric evaluation. She was released shortly after; Majors was arrested that same day.

Jabbari has alleged that Majors assaulted her in the backseat of a car on March 25. Jabbari testified last week that she saw a text message on Majors’ phone from another woman that read, “Wish I was kissing you right now.” She said that she took the phone out of his hands to see who sent the message and he forcefully retrieved it. She said this caused bruising, swelling and “excruciating” pain and she had a swollen finger and a cut behind her ear. Jabbari testified that she was unable to sleep due to the pain, so she took two sleeping pills and woke up on the floor of the walk-in closet in the morning.

“She was confused as to her location,” Lucero said on Tuesday. “We had got her to sit up straight. She was saying, ‘How did I get here. Is he here? Is he out there?…She did state that she got into an argument with [Majors] the night before over a text he received. He was preventing her from grabbing the phone.”

Sergeant Hanson was the officer who “determined [Majors] should be arrested in regards to the investigation.” He testified that he found a “small amount of blood on the comforter on the bed. It was on the top portion of the comforter closer to where someone’s head or upper body would be.”

When he had asked Jabbari what happened the night before and what caused her injuries, Hanson testified that “she said she was struck in the head several times and [Majors] had grabbed her throat.”

Majors’ attorney Priya Chaudhry has alleged it was Jabbari who assaulted Majors in the vehicle that night and not the other way around. Hanson, who separated Majors from Jabbari so she could privately discuss her injuries, testified that he did not observe any injuries on Majors.

Ben Totty, Jabbari’s friend and talent agent, also testified on Tuesday. He had visited Jabbari at the hospital and accompanied her during the psychiatry evaluation that lasted two to three hours.

“She was visibly emotional, a much smaller personality, visibly upset than I’d ever seen before,” he said. “Grace was half the person I’d seen beforehand. She was upset, devastated.”

Tuesday ended with partial testimony from Josie Torielli, a social worker who does consulting work for victims of domestic violence, intimate relationship violence and trauma. The defense objected to the prosecution calling Torielli as an expert, but the judge overruled. She will continue her testimony on Wednesday, as the prosecution nears the end of its witness list.

The defense has also argued that Jabbari fabricated the allegations to get back at Majors after their breakup. They met in August 2021 on the London set of Marvel’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and dated for two years before Majors ended the relationship on the night of the alleged assault.

Majors is on trial for three misdemeanor counts of assault and harassment, to which he’s pleaded not guilty. If convicted, he could face up to a year in prison.