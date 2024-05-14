Gone With The Wind Fabulous: Mary J. Blige Announces Boot Collaboration With Giuseppe Zanotti, Sold Out in One Day | lovebscott.com

Mary J. Blige’s boot game has always been official, and the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul finally dropping gave the boot collaboration that fans have been wanting for years.

But if you didn’t act fast, you missed out.

The launch of the “Mary boot” which she co-designed with the Italian luxury footwear and fashion designer Giuseppe Zanotti on Monday, May 13, priced at $1,300, sparked a lot of discussion on social media about whether her fans could afford them. Despite the high price, the boots quickly sold out.

MJB first announced the shoe via on Sunday, May 12, amid her Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit in New York City.

Which was followed up by an announcement from the Italian design company via its Instagram page.

“Giuseppe Zanotti and Mary J. Blige have transformed their longtime friendship into an exclusive, limited-edition collaboration,” they captioned the post. “Introducing “The Mary Boot,” a stunning over-the-knee boot co-designed by the two talents.”

It’s unknown how many pairs of the “The Mary Boot” were sold, but we will surely keep you updated if Giuseppe restocks them.