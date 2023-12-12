Kodak Black Admits Drug Abuse Following Arrest For Cocaine Possession [Video]

Kodak Black is denying he uses cocaine and insists he’s no junky following his recent arrest for cocaine possession and evidence tempering.

“I was on the lean, homie,” he said during an Instagram Live on Monday (Dec. 11). “I was asleep in front of my family house, bro. That’s it. That ain’t illegal.” The 26-year-old labeled his recent arrest “bogus” and wasn’t fond of the fact that his mugshot circulated throughout the internet.

In the case of cocaine, he was intent on making sure people knew he did not use that. “Come on, fam. Hell f**k no, bruh,” he said. “Hell nah. And I ain’t finna say I’m against motherf**kers who do coke. Man, I ain’t on that sh*t.”

Kodak Black admits to being on lean but denies being on cocaine after pleading not guilty on drug possession and gun charge

Kodak Black continued his rant with an explanation of his Percocet use. “I’ll tell God himself I do Percs and sh*t like that, but them was my medicine prescribed to me,” he said about the prescription he was given following being shot in the leg in February 2022. “Even before I got shot and I had got prescribed to them again, I could say that I had started damn abusing [them].”

The “Walk” rapper has made efforts to treat his drug issues, spending thousands of dollars on rehabilitative efforts. “I’m working on myself. I’m working right now, homie,” he said. “I paid $350,000 and sh*t to get clean and get better […] I’ve done went to rehab by myself without the court having to tell me to do that. Just me wanting to better myself. I got children, homie, and I have to be here for them. I never have enough time on the streets to even be no junkie”

Black was arrested in South Florida last Thursday (Dec. 7) for cocaine possession, tampering with physical evidence, and violating parking laws. Cops found him sitting in a Bentley on the roadway and smelled alcohol as they approached the vehicle. Upon searching his car, they discovered rolling papers for cannabis, cannabis residue, and white powder. Police claimed that his mouth was also full of white powder. He pled not guilty to his charges and is seeking a trial by jury.