5 LGBTQIA+ CEOs Who Inspire and Lead with Service

If you’re an aspiring CEO and part of the LGBTQIA+ community, there are several CEOs within your community who can help shape your path and serve as inspiration.
Despite companies publicly showing support, queer employees often hit what’s called the lavender ceiling which is akin to the glass ceiling women face in the workplace. They’re only able to progress so far in their career due to their identity. There are only four openly LGBTQIA+ CEOs leading Fortune 500 companies, none of whom are bisexual or transgender.
Recognizing and celebrating the strides Black LGBTQIA+ CEOs have been able to make is important for the culture and future CEOs navigating their own journeys. Here are five LGBTQIA+ CEOs in finance, government, nonprofit, and theatre to prime your path.
1. Lule Demmissie, eToro
2. Michael D. Smith, AmeriCorps
3. Lanaya Irvin, Coqual
Armed with an MBA from Texas McCombs School of Business, Lanaya Irvin has worked for Bank of America as vice president and senior vice president in several roles. She arrived at Coqual in 2020 as president, and, in just one year, was promoted to CEO.
Coqual, formerly the Center for Talent Innovation, is a 19-year-old think tank that conducts research on workplace diversity, equity, and inclusion and advises the world’s largest corporations. Irvin wrote for Fast Company, “The problem is that championing diversity and inclusion is still seen as a sideline, rather than a path to leadership. White men can opt in or out, which is precisely why they often take a pass. This has to change.”
4. Sonya Shields, Cause Effective
@sonyashields/Instagram
5. Sabriaya Shipley (she/they), Griot Girls
@griotgirls/Instagram