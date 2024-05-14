Exclusive: 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' Season Sixteen Cast Is Here -- Porsha Williams, Kenya Moore and Drew Sidora Joined by Brittany Eady, Kelli Ferrell, Shamea Morton Mwangi and Angela Oakley | lovebscott.com

It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for!

The official cast for ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ season sixteen has arrived!

There’s been a lot of chatter, but lovebscott.com is here to give you the official, confirmed ‘RHOA’ casting tea.

As previously announced, Kenya Moore and Porsha Williams have signed-on to return and are excited to get back in the mix.

Porsha’s bringing along her good friend Shamea Morton Mwangi, who will be a full-time cast member.

We’re happy to report Drew Sidora will keep her peach for another season.

The rest of the fresh peaches rounding out the ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ cast is as follows:

Brittany Eady

Kelli Ferrell

Angela Oakley

As a bonus, Cynthia Bailey will appear this season as a friend of the show.

And there you have it! If you’re in Atlanta, keep an eye on the streets as we hear some of the new ladies will be filming around the city today.

As always, thanks for your continued support of lovebscott.com!