Drake Reveals New Album Following Release of His First Poetry Book: ‘For All the Dogs’

Drake‘s new poetry book — which he wrote alongside songwriter Kenza Samir — has hit shelves yesterday (June 24). In tandem with the new book Titles Ruin Everything: A Stream Of Consciousness By Kenza Samir & Aubrey Graham, it appears we may also be getting some new music.

via: Billboard

Drizzy took out a full-page advertisement in major outlets like the New York Post, Los Angeles Times and Houston Chronicle to promote his new poetry collection Titles Ruin Everything: A Stream of Consciousness, by Aubrey Drake Graham and Kenza Samir. The ad contained a QR code leading to the website titlesruineverything.com, where rap superstar teased his next album.

“I made an album to go with the book,” Drake wrote on the site. “They say they miss the old Drake girl don’t tempt me. FOR ALL THE DOGS.”

A release date for the upcoming album has not yet been revealed. The new set follows 2022’s Billboard 200 chart-topping Her Loss, Drake’s collaboration with 21 Savage, and the 6 God’s own Honestly, Nevermind (2022) and Certified Lover Boy (2021).

Drake took to Instagram on Friday (June 23) to announce Titles Ruin Everything, a new book of lyrics, poems and one-liners written with his friend and songwriting collaborator Samir. The collection is currently available for purchase through drakerelated.com and other select retailers, including publisher Phaidon.

“I don’t know if I have ever wanted people to buy or support something more in my life…our first book is available tmrw on @drakerelated and other select retailers,” the rapper captioned a photo of the all-blue poetry book.

Drake teased the project last summer during the debut episode of his radio show, Table for One. “Me and Kenza have a book coming out this year — we have a book coming out this year, a poetry book,” he said.