Diddy's Former Head of Security Backs Cassie's Claim, Says He Saved Others [Photo + Video]

Over the weekend, Diddy’s former security chief has spoke out following Cassie’s legal settlement with the hip-hop mogul.

He wasn’t done because now Roger Bonds is opening up about more.

As TMZ reports, Diddy’s ex-security team leader is applying more public pressure to his former boss after being named in Cassie’s lawsuit … and he’s claiming Cassie is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Diddy’s alleged misdeeds.

In a fiery IG post Tuesday, Roger Bonds — who worked with Diddy around a decade ago — vowed to tell his side of the story, but interestingly … he never uses Diddy’s name. He does use Cassie’s name, though.

In the lawsuit she filed against Diddy, Cassie named Roger, alleging he jumped in to stop Diddy from stomping on her car and attacking her back in 2009 in Los Angeles.

Roger backs up Cassie’s story … saying he not only stopped Diddy from harming Cassie, but he claims there were other such incidents involving other people during his security tenure.

Of course, his public support for Cassie comes after her lawsuit was recently dismissed after she and Diddy reached a settlement. So, as far as helping her, Roger is, as they say, a day late and a dollar short.

So, what’s in it for him? Roger seems to be plugging a book or documentary of some sort. His post included the hashtags #2FacesTHEDOCUMENTARY and #ROGERBONDSMYTRUTH.

Bonds also says he suffers from diabetes and says, while working for Diddy, he used the ailment to make excuses for ducking and dodging his former boss.

Diddy’s team hasn’t addressed the Bonds post yet, but they’ve been insistent the latest string of lawsuits, from 2 new accusers, are simply money grabs … and he’s denied all of their allegations.