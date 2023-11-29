Michael Jackson's Accuser Wade Robson's Sex Abuse Lawsuit One Step Closer to Trial

Wade Robson alleges that Michael Jackson sexually abused him as a child.

via: Radar Online

The bombshell sexual abuse civil case against the estate of the now deceased King of Pop Michael Jackson is one step closer to going to trial, RadarOline.com can exclusively reveal.

Wade Robson claims he was just seven years old when the Billie Jean singer molested him at the Neverland Ranch in Santa Barbara while his sister slept in another nearby bed, the explosive lawsuit charges.

Robson who was prominently featured in the HBO docuseries Leaving Neverland, got a huge break in August when the California Court of Appeals reversed a 2021 decision that tossed out his lawsuits against Jackson’s MJJ Productions and MJJ Ventures.

The hitmaker’s estate was expected to appeal the decision to the California Supreme Court. Now, a trial conference was set for February 28, 2024, by Judge Mark A. Young.

At the hearing, the judge will set a trial date for Robson’s case.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Robson, now 41, claimed the Beat It singer first made sexual advances at his massive amusement park-styled home – and the abuse continued for a period of seven years.

“We can never tell anyone what WE are doing,” Jackson told Robson, according to new court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com.

“People are ignorant and they would never understand that we love each other, and this is how we show it. If anyone were to ever find out, OUR lives and careers would be over.”

When Robson returned to his native Australia following his two-week stay at Neverland, the relationship with the 13-time Grammy Award winner allegedly continued via faxes and frequent telephone chats that lasted for “hours each week.”

Jackson, who died from an overdose at age 50 in 2009, allegedly encouraged Robson to call him “Dad” while the singer affectionately called him “Son.”

In 2012, Robson claimed he eventually realized he had been systematically abused — after suffering multiple nervous breakdowns, coupled with feelings of extreme stress, anxiety, fear, depression, and insomnia.

The singer’s late lawyer Howard Weitzman scoffed at Robson’s claim.

“This is a young man who has testified at least twice under oath over the past 20 years and said in numerous interviews that Michael Jackson never did anything inappropriate to him or with him,” Weitzman said previously.

“Now, nearly four years after Michael has passed this sad and less than credible claim has been made. We are confident that the court will see this for what it is.”