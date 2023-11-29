Tamar Braxton Says She Feels The Happiest, Blames Herself For Jeremy Robinson Split [Video]

Tamar Braxton opens up about split from her ex-fiancé Jeremy Robinson amid talks of a rekindled relationship.

via: AceShowbiz

Braxton appeared to confirm that she and ex-fiance Jeremy Robinson are back on. During an Instagram Live on Tuesday, November 28, she declared that she couldn’t be happier right now as Jeremy appeared to join her offscreen.

“I want to say that I am the happiest since I have been in a long time,” the singer shared. “I’m so grateful not just for you all, but for an amazing human being that has been assigned to me,” she continued, adding that she’s just “as surprised as y’all.”

Someone, seemingly Jeremy, was later heard encouraging Tamar to explain why they broke up. “Why do we break up? Um… we broke up because of me,” the “Braxton Family Values” star admitted. “The truth and because he announced it, it looked a certain way. … The breakup happened because of me.”

Tamar then stressed that despite the rough patch, she’s grateful with how things went. “I’m just grateful that things have played out the way that it has played out. … I’m not blaming myself. I’m taking responsibility,” she said before she was seen kissing the guy next to her.

Tamar’s livestream came after she and JR sparked reconciliation rumors when they hung out at an NFL game on Sunday, November 26. In videos circulating online, the two looked like they had a blast when attending the Atlanta Falcons’ game against the New Orleans Saints.

Fans, however, were not happy about their reunion, especially because Jeremy attended an Atlanta Hawks basketball game with Tommie Lee just a week ago. “He was just with tommie last week,” a fan pointed out. Similarly, another said, “Ain’t no way in hell I’ll be seen anywhere with him after he was just with ole girl.”

“Baby the world would never see me in public with him again after he pulled that Tommie move,” one other wrote. “Not after he was just hanging with the girl Tamar was beefing with after they broke up.. Absolutely not.. we couldn’t even be friends..,” one added.