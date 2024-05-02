Alicia Keys Reacts After Earning 13 Tony Nominations for “Hell’s Kitchen” Musical | lovebscott.com

The American Theatre Wing announced the 2024 nominees for the Antoinette Perry Awards for Excellence in Broadway Theatre, which is more commonly known as the Tony Awards. Included in the list of shows acknowledged was “Hell’s Kitchen,” a semi-autobiographical production based on Alicia Keys’ life.

The singer, 43, was left in disbelief as the musical for which she wrote the score and arranged the music was given so many nods.

On Tuesday she took to social media to react as she shared a snap drinking from an expensive bottle of champagne at 7am.

Her husband Swizz Beatz also sweetly filmed her after she got the call with the news and she held her head in complete shock.

She said as she beamed: ‘We just found out that Hell’s kitchen was nominated for 13 Tony’s oh my god!’

The camera then moved over to their nine-year-old son Genesis who kindly clapped for his mum.

Their older son Egypt, 13, then sweetly quipped: ‘She’s probably going to win all two as well! Congratulations mom!’

They then shared a sweet hug as Alicia screamed: ‘This is crazy!! I’m gonna pop a bottle at 7am! Woooo!’

She then shared a clip of her spraying the champagne near the pool area of their house before sipping straight from the bottle.

She penned in the caption as she shared the clips and snaps: ’13 TONY Nominations is worthy of popping a bottle at 7am.’

Alicia said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter: ‘I kind of lost it, kind of freaked out, and I was super excited, particularly that all of the collaborators on this project are seeing so much love and so much greatness for their brilliance. I’m so excited for everybody and for Hell’s Kitchen. It’s just like, ‘Whoa!,’

She worked on the project for 13 years with writer Kristoffer Diaz, director Michael Greif and choreographer Camille A Brown.

The story is based on her upbringing as a young singer in Hell’s Kitchen – a neighborhood on the West Side of Midtown Manhattan in New York City.

It follows a 17-year-old, played by Maleah Joi Moon who learns to embrace music and her community amid the backdrop of a complicated relationship with her mother played by Shoshana Bean – who is a single parent.

The score includes some of her biggest hits like Girl on Fire and Empire State of Mind.

Ariana DeBose, who won an Oscar for Steven Spielberg’s movie adaptation of the Broadway classic West Side Story, will host this year’s Tonys on June 16.

