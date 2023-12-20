Cameron Diaz Addresses Rumors Jamie Foxx Was Hard to Work With, Calls Him a 'Professional on Every Level'

Cameron Diaz wants you to know she “had a blast” working with Jamie Foxx on “Back in Action,” her first movie in 10 years, despite hearing things that seemed to suggest otherwise.

via: Complex

“I really hate all of the things that were being said about our set at the time,” Diaz said in an appearance on the Lipstick on the Rim podcast at around 47:20 mark, referring to online rumors circulating around the time of Foxx’s medical emergency on the set. “You just want to scream at the top of your lungs, like, ‘What are you talking about?’ Jamie is, like, the cheerleader for the entire crew. Everybody loves him. We have so much fun on the set with him and he’s just a professional on every level.”

Per People, Diaz heard rumors that Foxx made everyone “miserable” during the production of the movie, which is her first motion picture since 2014. Specifically, she heard that Foxx exhibited “crazy” behavior and that she apparently refused to make another movie because of him. Of course, she said, that turned out to be far from the truth and she “had a blast” filming the movie. “Jamie is the best. I love that guy so much,” she added. “He’s such a special person and he’s so talented, so much fun.”

Diaz, who previously starred in Any Given Sunday and Annie alongside Foxx, said the only difficulties that arose during production were when he was left hospitalized. “The hiccups that happened throughout production are the natural kinds of things that happen,” she said. “But nothing got delayed other than, obviously, toward the end. And that’s something that is not my place to speak about.”

Ultimately, she called Foxx a “classy” guy, but the rumors surrounding Back in Action “really made me angry.”

Earlier this month, Foxx made a surprised appearance at the Critics Choice Celebration of Cinema & Television event, where he reflected on his health scare from earlier this year. “I’ve been through some things,” Foxx told the audience. “You know, it’s crazy. I couldn’t do that six months ago. I couldn’t actually walk.” He even joked about conspiracy theories about him being replaced by a “clone,” and said that he now cherishes “every single minute” following the scare. “I have a new respect for life. I have a new respect for my art,” he said.