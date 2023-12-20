Sanya Richards-Ross Welcomes Her Second Baby with Husband Aaron Ross: 'Absolute Cutie'

In a heartwarming announcement on her Instagram Story, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Sanya Richards-Ross shared the joyous news of the arrival of her second child.

Richards-Ross announced on Instagram late Tuesday that she and husband Aaron Ross welcomed their second baby together, a son.

Leading up to the birth, the reality star shared videos from the hospital, including one last video with Married to Medicine star Dr. Jackie Walters, who served as the RHOA personality’s OBGYN. Hours later, she confirmed her baby boy’s safe arrival, joining big brother Aaron Jermaine Ross II, aka Deuce, 6.

“He’s here!!!!!” she announced in an Instagram Story. “And he’s healthy, super chill and an absolute cutie! God is so good. Thanks for all the prayers.”

At BravoCon in November, the former Olympic athlete chatted with PEOPLE about how her son Deuce is “over the moon” to have a sibling.

“It’s a Christmas baby, so we’re all getting this big gift,” Richards-Ross told PEOPLE.

She also said Deuce especially can’t wait for the new baby after announcing in September that the baby will be a boy.

“Deuce is over the moon,” Richards-Ross said. “I think he was waiting on me to get on board because he has been wanting to be a big brother for so long.”

The pregnancy comes after what Richards-Ross previously described to PEOPLE as “a really bad miscarriage.”

“It was tough,” the reality star said at BravoCon. “And I said to Deuce when we were going through this, we told him it wasn’t going to happen. I want him to be on the journey with us because life does not always go the way you planned. You’re going to have ups and downs. I thought it was a good lesson for him to know that even though we were prayerful, we did all the right things, it didn’t happen. As soon as it happened again, I told him.”

In July, Richards-Ross announced she was expecting her second baby with husband Ross in a season 15 mid-season trailer for Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Handing her husband a pregnancy test casually, he took a closer look and said, “No way!”

“This is real?” he asked, to which she nodded as she started jumping up and down, cheering, “I’m pregnant!” before hugging everyone in the room.

Congratulations to the Richards-Ross family.