SZA Threatens to End Australian Show Over Thrown Objects: ‘I Will Leave’ | lovebscott.com

SZA was left shocked and upset after “crazy” behavior from the audience threatened her safety in Australia.

The 34-year-old singer recently wrapped up the Australian leg of her SOS Tour in Melbourne at the Rod Laver Arena on May 2. However, the string of concerts down under didn’t go without incident.

Make no mistake, SZA has a very generous demeanor when it comes to her fans, as evidenced by an undated video where she reportedly stayed an additional 45 minutes post-concert to sign objects that fans threw at her onstage.

SZA stayed 45 minutes after ending her concert to sign autographs for fans. pic.twitter.com/YycKmCTyjK — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) April 28, 2024

However, everyone has their limits and SZA is no exception to this rule.

In an undated clip circulating on social media, the TDE songstress threatened to leave the stage when cell phones were allegedly being thrown at her on stage.

SZA fans threw shoes and cellphones at her on stage in Melbourne ? pic.twitter.com/5GeRmrCDsk — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) May 2, 2024

“I will leave,” SZA told the crowd. “Do not throw up any cell phones, I’m a person. That’s crazy.”

It’s not clear how many phones were thrown at SZA to merit her perfectly justifiable reaction.

via: Complex