Kodak Black's Lawyers Request The Rapper Be Put In A 90-Day Drug Treatment Program

Rapper Kodak Black is in federal custody over an alleged parole violation.

via: Rap-Up

According to NBC 6 South Florida, they argued that the rapper developed a dependency on Percocets and Oxycodone during his time in a Kentucky prison in 2020 and has not received proper treatment for the addiction. Despite opposition from federal prosecutors, the decision was deferred to the judge overseeing Kodak’s case, keeping him in federal custody at FDC Miami for now.

Kodak addressed his drug issues and recent arrest in an Instagram Live last Monday (Dec. 11). He stated, “I was on the lean, homie. I was asleep in front of my family house, bro. That’s it. That ain’t illegal.”

“I’ll tell God himself I do Percs and s**t like that, but them was my medicine prescribed to me,” he continued. “Even before I got shot and I had got prescribed to them again, I could say that I had started damn abusing [them].” Elsewhere in the video, Kodak admitted to spending $350,000 on rehab.

Kodak Black Admits To Doing Meth and Perks, But Never Cocaine: “I Ain’t No Baser. I Ain’t No Junkie, B*tch.” pic.twitter.com/HYCE87wvQn — Kollege Kidd (@KollegeKidd) December 12, 2023

His recent troubles started with a Dec. 7 arrest in Plantation, Florida for cocaine possession. Authorities claimed they found Kodak with white powder in his mouth, which he pushed back against. The situation escalated after the musician was put in federal custody for allegedly violating probation.

Kodak has a history of legal issues, including multiple arrests in South Florida and a commuted prison sentence by Donald Trump. Ray J hinted that the problems persisted when visiting the former president’s Mar-a-Lago residence in 2022.

In the comment section of a DJ Akademiks post, he wrote, “I took him to [Trump’s] house, and he did the most. They were not happy with the experience [because] he had no guidance and respect. Yo, Wack 100, let’s figure out how we can help this guy instead of watching him self-destruct.”