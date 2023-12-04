Ashanti Is Pregnant, Expecting Her First Child With Boyfriend Nelly

Ashanti and Nelly are having a baby!

It was just earlier this year that the two got back together after splitting back in 2013 — and clearly it’s going well!

Sources have confirmed that the two are indeed expecting after rumors popped up over the weekend.

via Us Weekly:

“Nelly and Ashanti are welcoming their first baby together,” a source exclusively tells Us. The baby will be Ashanti’s only child, while Nelly, 49, shares daughter Chanelle, 29, and son Cornell Haynes III, 24, with ex Channetta Valentine.

Ashanti, 43, sparked pregnancy speculation over the weekend when she attended Nelly’s Black and White Ball in St. Louis with her partner. During the event, the “Only U” singer put her hand on her stomach while on stage with Nelly and he did the same. According to a fan video shared by TMZ, the couple broke into laughter after seemingly hinting that they are expanding their family.

Ashanti and Nelly dated on and off from 2003 to 2013 after meeting during a Grammy Awards press conference. In April, the duo sparked reconciliation rumors when they were seen holding hands at a boxing match in Las Vegas.

Nelly confirmed the relationship in September in a clip from Philo TV’s “Boss Moves with Rasheeda,” saying, “Yeah, we cool again.” He revealed that the rekindled romance “surprised both of us though,” adding, “It wasn’t anything that I don’t think was planned.”

That same month a source exclusively told Us that Ashanti didn’t expect to get back together with Nelly after 10 years apart.

“A few years ago, Ashanti never would’ve imagined reconciling with Nelly, but they’re enjoying spending time together,” the insider said at the time. “They don’t want to rush anything.”

In October, the twosome went Instagram official as Nelly toasted his love’s birthday. “One time for the birthday girl,” he captioned a slideshow of photos showing himself and Ashanti smiling. “Such a beautiful, an incredible person inside and out and one of the hardest working women. I know.. @ashanti Enjoy your day Ma you look awesome!!!! Happy Birthday Love ya!!!!”

Last month, Ashanti returned the favor by gifting Nelly a car for his birthday, a source exclusively confirmed to Us. “She had been planning this surprise for months and it was such a hard secret to keep. But seeing his reaction made it all worthwhile,” the insider told Us in November.

Nelly, for his part, was in awe over the lavish gesture. “He was in total shock and overcome with emotion when he saw it. This gift meant the world to him because it had a much more sentimental reason behind it,” the source explained.

“This was Nelly’s dream car since he was a kid and he couldn’t believe Ashanti gave him such a thoughtful gift. It’s one of the best presents he’s ever received.”

After Nelly shared a picture of the new car via social media, he hinted that he and Ashanti were planning to start their own family. When a fan wrote in the comments section of his Instagram post “get her pregnant @nelly,” the rapper replied, “I’m on it.”

Congrats to them!