Kim Kardashian to Star in Ryan Murphy Legal Drama, Will Play L.A. Divorce Lawyer Running All Female Law Firm

Kim Kardashian and Ryan Murphy are teaming up yet again.

On the heels of her surprisingly-good role in ‘American Horror Story,’ Kim has been tapped to star in Ryan’s upcoming legal drama slated for Hulu.

via THR:

As first reported by Deadline, Kardashian will play Los Angeles’ most successful divorce lawyer and the owner of an all-female law firm. The project has a series commitment and is written by Jon Robin Baitz (Brothers & Sisters) and Joe Baken. Kris Jenner serves as an executive producer as well.

The deal will put Kardashian’s series alongside her Hulu reality hit The Kardashians, which premiered in 2022 and effectively replaced her long-running E! series Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The legal drama will be Murphy’s first series for Hulu and part of his Disney overall deal. It follows Kardashian’s head-turning role debut in AHS: Delicate this fall. The second part of Delicate is expected to premiere next year.

Previously, Kardashian has said she is studying for the bar exam in real life and looking to get her law degree. “I always joke with my mom, who’s my manager. I say, ‘Kim K is retiring, and I’m just going to be an attorney,’” Kardashian told CNN in April.

Just last week, Kardashian was announced as starring in yet another scripted project, the upcoming Netflix comedy movie The Fifth Wheel.

Kim just doesn’t stop!