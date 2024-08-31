Lizzo Declares She Loves Her Curves in Revealing Tiny Red Bikini As She Shares Dramatic Weight Loss [Photos] | www.lovebscott.com

Fans of the singer have reportedly applauded Lizzo for shedding the pounds, encouraging her to “keep up the good work”.

Lizzo has never been shy about showing off her body, but the Good As Hell singer is showing some skin more than ever following her weight loss.

The Grammy winner flaunted her slimmer body in a teeny red bikini, posting a carousel of images to Instagram.

Shooting the camera a sultry glance, Lizzo, 36, wrote: “All my swimsuits are red?.”

The hitmaker also gave her fans a peak at her backside, flashing her bum in the drawstring bikini in a separate photo.

Lizzo — surrounded by tropical foliage on a luxe wooden balcony — included a from-above as she showed off her cleavage.

She tied together the sultry vacation look with stacked necklaces featuring a dainty hamsa handpiece.

Because the photos weren’t enough for the singer, Lizzo also posted a video of herself on Instagram, posing in the bikini.

The Truth Hurts artist — vacationing in Bali, Indonesia — captioned the video: “Itsy bitsy teeny weeny red designer string bikini.”

Fans rushed to the comment section to applaud the singer, with users applauding her “hard work” and telling Lizzo to “keep it up”.

Others were quick to defend Lizzo against claims she is using the popular diabetes-turned-weight loss drug, Ozempic.

One fan wrote: “Also, she is not on ozempic. She is dropping weight at a slow pace. And if she was, so what?! Y’all spent years talking about her weight. She damn if she do. She damn if she don’t.”

Another added the singer is “clearly” working out and “not on any weightless medications”.

They continued: “She features herself working out all the time. Just go back and watch the videos. She’s inspiring me to even be more healthy and working out as well as I see the difference in her. ??”

Addressing the secret to her weight loss earlier this year, Lizzo said: “I’ve been methodical, losing weight very slowly.”

“I don’t really see it because if anyone who’s on a natural weight-loss journey knows, losing weight is actually the slowest thing in the world and you don’t really notice it until you notice it.”

Continuing, she said: “Also, the scale’s not really moving. But anyway, that doesn’t matter. I’m super proud of my current lifestyle.”

via: RadarOnline.com