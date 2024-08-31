Ben Affleck Reportedly 'Desperately Trying To Erase' Kick Kennedy From His Life Over Fears Their Connection Will Negatively Affect His Divorce From Jennifer Lopez | www.lovebscott.com

Ben Affleck is reportedly trying to ditance himself from Kick Kennedy.

Ben Affleck is entangled in romance rumors involving the daughter of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Kick Kennedy, which could spell trouble for his ongoing divorce with Jennifer Lopez.

The former Batman actor’s representatives recently denied reports of a romantic fling between Ben and Kick. However, insiders reveal that the two rumored love birds have spent time together.

Sources close to Ben expressed his apprehension over this association’s potential impact it could have in his upcoming divorce proceedings.

The situation is further complicated by Kick’s father publicly endorsing former President Donald Trump in the upcoming 2024 presidential election, leaving Ben worried about being linked to the controversial political figure.

One insider told The Daily Mail: “Ben should have said nothing … He tried to erase Kick from his existence, and it was just not fair for her, or for anyone who knows her.”

“He is trying to pull the ‘I don’t know her’ card but what he failed to realize is that they weren’t the only two people in the world that knew that they used to hook up, or that they were hanging out again”, the source continued.

“He fears that this will affect his divorce and, even though there was no overlap, saying he didn’t even know her was not the right move.”

A source spilled to Page Six: “Their friendship has been going on for a while, even before Ana [de Armas]. When Ben started seeing Ana in 2020 and chose to quarantine with her during Covid, Kick was less than thrilled.”

The dad-of-three and the Knives Out actress dated through January 2021 — by that April, Ben started reconnecting with J.Lo.

On Tuesday, August 27, Ben’s rep, Jen Allen, told outlets the Academy Award winner is not dating Kick.

She said: “There is no truth to any of it. I don’t know if they even know each other.”

Sources claimed Jen was “very upset” with her estranged husband amid the rumors, telling outlets: “It’s really hit her hard.”

via: RadarOnline.com