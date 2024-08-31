Federal Prosecutors Reportedly Issue Subpoena to Ritzy Miami Hotel in Ongoing Diddy Probe | www.lovebscott.com

A new subpoena has reportedly been issued in the Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs investigation.

Scandal-struck Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been named in a subpoena as part of an investigation into his alleged involvement in a reported sex trafficking and narcotics ring.

Diddy, along with his ex Daphne Joy, have been named in the court document, which requests the fancy Miami, Florida, hotel provide a range of documents and evidence.

The subpoena specifically calls for reservation records involving the 54-year-old rapper, Daphne and other associates of the CEO of Bad Boy Entertainment.

In addition to reservation details, federal prosecutors have also demanded email addresses, phone numbers, forms of payment used (such as cash and credit cards), computer IP addresses, logins, identifications, vehicle information and even surveillance footage from the hotel.

According to the new legal documents obtained by TMZ, authorities are seeking information from the hotel spanning from January 1, 2008, to the present date.

In addition to the federal investigation, Diddy has faced multiple lawsuits alleging sex trafficking, sexual assault, and physical abuse.

Notably, his ex-girlfriend Cassie filed an abuse suit against him, which was swiftly settled outside of court.

Diddy initially denied all the allegations against him, but after leaked security footage showed the rapper abusing Cassie in a hotel hallway, he released an apology video claiming he had gone to rehab after the filmed incident.

He later deleted the apology video from his social media accounts.

via: RadarOnline.com