Fatman Scoop Dead at 53 After Collapsing at Concert | www.lovebscott.com

Fatman Scoop has died after collapsing mid-performance during a free concert in Connecticut.

He was 53.

via NYP:

The New York-born artist, whose real name is Isaac Freeman III, was headlining the “Green & Gold Party” in Hamden, Conn. when he suffered a medical emergency, according to a local official.

Video posted to social media captured the shirtless Freeman hyping up the crowd at Town Center Park as he stepped up to the DJ booth’s platform and collapsed — out of the audience’s view.

People could be seen performing chest compressions behind the screen of the DJ set as other performers on stage led the crowd in prayer, according to the video and multiple reports.

Authorities were called to the park around 8:33 p.m., according to TMZ. He was advertised to start his concert at 7:15 p.m.

Freeman was stretchered off the stage and transported to a local hospital.

The park is located six miles north of New Haven, Conn.

Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett confirmed Fatman Scoop experienced a medical emergency before being transported to a hospital by ambulance.

“Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers,” Garrett posted to Facebook.

Freeman’s death was confirmed on social media Saturday morning by the DJ and producer Birch Michael, also known as Pure Cold, who identified himself as the rapper’s tour manager.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts I announce the passing of Issac Freeman III, professionally known as Fatman Scoop,” Michael wrote.

“I am honestly lost for words … you took me all over the world and had me performing alongside you on some of the biggest and greatest stages on this planet, the things you taught me have truely [sic] made me the man I am today.”

The rapper was scheduled to perform at the event last month but inclement weather forced the show to be rescheduled to the August rain date.

Fatman Scoop’s death was also confirmed by Reminisce Festiva in the UK, where Scoop was scheduled to perform on Sept. 7.

“His absence will be profoundly felt by everyone,” the festival said in an Instagram post.

“He was not just one of our most popular performers, he was a cherished member of the Reminisce family.”

Fatman Scoop’s “Be Faithful” has earned him millions of views.

He featured on Missy Elliott’s “Lose Control” which peaked at number 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 in Oct. 2005.

He also appeared on Mariah Carey’s Grammy-nominated “It’s Like That,” and has done tracks with Timberland and Magoo, Nick Cannon, and Skrillex.

On Friday morning, Dyce Paso and Fatman Scoop premiered the official music video for their new song “Let It Go.”

RIP to a hip-hop legend.