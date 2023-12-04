Jeannie Mai Says She Learned Jeezy Filed for Divorce at 'Same Time as the Rest of the World': 'I Was Gutted' [Video]

Jeannie Mai says she was blindsided by Jeezy’s divorce filing.

via: People

The former The Real co-host said that she is dealing with her split from the rapper — who filed for divorce in September — “day by day” as she appeared as a guest on Monday’s episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show.

“Even though this year, I met the most broken version of me. I also met the strongest version of me,” Mai Jenkins, 44, told host Jennifer Hudson on the couch.

“It was kind of hard, so yeah, it’s what I’m dealing with day by day, you know?” she continued of the divorce from Jeezy, 46, adding, “I think I’m doing better now.”

The television personality also revealed that she found out about Jeezy, whom she married in March 2021, filing for divorce “at the same as the rest of the world.”

“When I found out … that my marriage was ending in divorce, I was gutted,” Mai Jenkins shared.

A rep for Jeezy did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment Monday.

“So today, it’s about picking up the pieces. It’s about discovering me and being a mom to the best blessing in my life, my little girl,” Mai Jenkins continued on the show, referring to daughter Monaco, whom she and Jeezy welcomed in January 2022.

She went on to describe Monaco as her “everything” in her conversation with Hudson, 42. “She’s just my whole world,” Mai Jenkins said. “ … reliving my life and reparenting myself through this little girl has been the greatest gift of my life.”

Mai Jenkins also discussed her holiday plans with her daughter, as she intends to bring her to her hometown of San Jose, California.

“This year is the first time Monaco is going to come home to the Bay area for Christmas with me,” the mom of one shared on the show. “The thing I love about the Bay is there’s this earthy grit to my friends and the vibe in the Bay … the music sounds better, the food tastes better. And so Monaco is going to experience all of the cultures of the melting point that San Jose has.”

According to Mai Jenkins, her daughter will also get to see her childhood home during the visit.

“I want Monaco to feel where I came from and to understand — like, my parents immigrated here, straight to the Bay from Vietnam. And there’s so much life that came from that,” she told Hudson. “We had 15 people living in a three-bedroom home. And she’s going to be in that home and she’s going to see the bedroom that I grew up in … and the history of how our family came together.”

Mai Jenkins added that Monaco will also be spending time with dad Jeezy, “so that she’s able to really experience both sides of our family.”