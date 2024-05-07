Shawn Michaels Heard Kendrick's 'Sweet Chin Music' Reference on "Not Like Us" and Invited Him to Wrestle Drake | lovebscott.com

Drake and Kendrick Lamar have been going back and forth for what feels like forever (it’s only been about a month). And each entry from the two heavyweights has gotten more and more personal.

If Kendrick Lamar and Drake are no longer interested in going back-and-forth over diss tracks, Shawn Michaels suggests the two can settle their differences once and for all in the wrestling ring.

“A little Sweet Chin Music goes a long way,” Michaels, 58, wrote in response to a post from Kendrick featuring a YouTube link to his latest diss track “Not Like Us.”

As vice president of talent development creative for WWE NXT, Michaels went on to invite Kendrick and Drake to the company’s developmental brand where they could face off in a match and “settle this thing.”

“I’m even offering my services to mediate,” he added.

Michaels’ involvement in the ongoing beef stems from a line in “Not Like Us” where Kendrick references the WWE legend’s finishing move “Sweet Chin Music.”

“Put the wrong label on me, I’ma get ’em dropped/Sweet Chin Music and I won’t pass the aux,” the Compton native rapped.

The line also alludes to a storied conflict between Michaels and Bret Hart, who was born in Canada. Hart lost the title to the Heartbreak Kid at Survivor Series 1997 in controversial fashion. The ref called the match when it was believed that Bret tapped out, even though he did not. The moment is now popularly referred to as the “Montreal Screwjob.”

Kendrick knew what he was doing Shawn Michaels had a feud with Bret Hart that led to the Montreal Screwjob in Montreal Canada and ever since then Canadians have hated HBK because of that…. Drake is from Canada Mastermind https://t.co/D4FVRW3k0l — Big Go Getta (@GGeorge_LC) May 5, 2024