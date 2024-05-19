Drake Lost More Than $500,000 On Tyson Fury’s Loss To Oleksandr Usyk | lovebscott.com

The biggest heavyweight fight in a very long time took place on Saturday in Saudi Arabia, as undefeated four-belt holder Oleksandr Usyk faced undefeated lineal champ Tyson Fury with the undisputed heavyweight crown on the line.

The Ukrainian beat Fury by split decision in Saudi Arabia to become the first undisputed heavyweight boxing champion in 24 years.

Usyk added Fury’s WBC title to his own WBA, IBF and WBO belts with a spectacular late rally highlighted by a ninth-round knockdown in a back-and-forth bout between two previously unbeaten heavyweight champs.

It was bad news for Drake, who earlier on Saturday took to Instagram to show he had gambled $565,000 on Fury to prevail. If Fury had won, Drake would have collected just over $1million.

Drake lost a $565,000 bet on Tyson Fury to beat Oleksandr Usyk tonight… pic.twitter.com/1TxbX04rb6 — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) May 19, 2024

Fans on social media regularly joke that Drake is ‘cursed’ having previously lost a six-figure sum after Anthony Joshua’s knockout win over Francis Ngannou, and another $700,000 after Dricus Du Plessis beat Sean Strickland at UFC 297.

He also lost $550,000 when Israel Adesanya suffered a shock defeat against Strickland in the octagon and previously bet $890,000 on Logan Paul to beat Dillon Danis in the boxing ring.

Many thought the curse had been broken when Drake bet $1m on Argentina to win the 2022 World Cup final against France.

Although Lionel Messi and Co did prevail in Qatar they won on penalties, which meant Drake’s bet for them to win inside 90 minutes lost.

via: Daily Mail