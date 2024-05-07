Lakers’ Christian Wood’s Ex-GF Yasmine Lopez Awarded Supervised Visitation With Son After Being Hit With 3-Year Restraining Order | lovebscott.com

Lakers big man Christian Wood was awarded full custody of his infant son.

Wood’s ex-girlfriend Yasmine Lopez will be allowed supervised visitation with her son after the court awarded the NBA star sole physical custody.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, as part of the 3-year restraining order the court awarded Wood against his ex, Lopez will visit her son Kobe at Wood’s Beverly Hills home with a professional supervisor/monitor. She will be allowed 3 visits per week for 1-hour each.

“[Lopez] shall arrive and leave after the visit concludes peacefully,” the order read.

As we first reported, Wood was awarded sole legal and physical custody of his son at a recent hearing. Lopez failed to appear at the hearing despite being served the paperwork.

At the hearing, Wood pleaded for the temporary restraining order he was granted against Lopez in March to be made permanent. He testified that Lopez allegedly showed up at his home on February 23, 2024, with a group of her girlfriends.

Wood claimed his ex-vandalized his Mercedes-Benz by making deep scratches all over the body. He said his neighbor called the police after seeing Lopez wandering around his property.

According to TMZ, Lopez was arrested at the scene. Days later, Lopez spoke out about the incident.

She said, “I wouldn’t be hopping nobody’s fence for no f—— reason, but I don’t condone violence. I don’t.”

In his petition, Wood said Lopez had a history of damaging his property. He detailed an August 2023 incident where she allegedly broke into his home and destroyed various valuables.

The NBA star asked the court for primary custody of Kobe.

After hearing Wood’s testimony and reviewing certain evidence, the judge granted Wood’s request to make the order permanent. He extended the restraining order until 2027.

He noted, “The responding party was given notice and an opportunity to be heard, as provided by the laws of the State of California. There are no calls, check-ins, or appearances by or on behalf of the Respondent.”

Lopez cannot go within 100 yards of Wood, per the order.

In addition, Lopez cannot travel with the child without permission. The judge said the model would have to go to and pay for a 52-week batterer intervention program.

The judge said he would decide on Wood’s request for legal fees from Lopez at a later date.

Lopez has yet to comment on the court’s decision.

via: Radar Online