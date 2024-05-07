Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash for ‘Crushing Her Organs’ in Waist-Cinching Corset at Met Gala 2024 | lovebscott.com

Fans have a bone to pick.

Kim Kardashian once again flaunted her snatching waist at Met Gala. At this year’s prestigious invite-only event, which took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, May 6, the SKIMS founder looked stunning in a custom Maison Margiela dress. However, some Internet users appeared to have a lot to say about her look.

One user dubbed Kim’s shrinking waist “scary,” saying, “We need to start shaming Kim Kardashian for her waist trainers. She looks like a scary doll.” Someone else added, “How many ribs did she get removed?”

“She looks miserable – I’m sure from the waist cinching within an inch of her life and she’s clutching that sweater like a zombie,” a third critic wrote. “How is that waist real?!?” another said in disbelief.

Kim also sparked chatter over her fuzzy gray sweater that she paired with the off-the-shoulder creation by John Galliano, which featured silver floral embellishments across a corset and sheer skirt. “Kim’s dress had to have broken somehow bc there’s no way that ugly a** rag of a sweater was part of it,” one opined on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Echoing the sentiment, another penned, “Kim Kardashian is definitely giving had an outfit malfunction and threw on a sweater but she still ate.”

However, some others loved Kim’s decision to add the sweater to her look for the exhibit, which theme this year was “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion”. “Her little sweater is adorable,” a fan gushed. Praising Kim’s look that night, another said, “on theme. gorgeous. oh my haute couture. YES. love the structure. sleepy- but elegant. like she’s wrapped in a sheet.”

“The Kardashians” star honored the theme with her skirt that had a pattern featuring flowers, leaves, pearls, mirror fragments and crystals. She let her platinum blonde locks styled in beachy blond waves. The 43-year-old seemingly wanted people to focus on her dress as she opted for minimun accessories as she only wore a Lorraine Schwartz diamond pinky ring.

I’m not saying the media is to blame for young women’s eating disorders but Kim Kardashian crushing her organs to be thin on a red carpet sure doesn’t fucking help. — synthdaddy™ (@robtswthrayguns) May 7, 2024

Fuck Kim Kardashian and her entire family for constantly pushing unachievable beauty standards. — The Tortured Gracie Department ? (@graciemaynard23) May 7, 2024

Kim Kardashian with blue lips, barely able to breathe due to extreme corseting at #MetGala. Extreme corseting is an S/M practice, but is KK consenting? And should she be? This extreme look sends all kinds of wrong messaging. pic.twitter.com/MmqrnspjM0 — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) May 7, 2024