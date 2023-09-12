Nelly Confirms He and Ashanti Are Back Together: ‘It Surprised Both of Us’ [Video]

Nelly has confirmed that he and Ashanti are indeed back together.

via: Page Six

Rapper Nelly confirmed that he and his ex-girlfriend Ashanti are officially back together after months of romance rumors.

“Yeah, we cool again,” the “Ride With Me” performer said in a new interview with “Love and Hip Hop” stars Rasheeda and Kirk Frost (shared by The Shade Room).

“I think it surprised both of us though. It wasn’t anything that I don’t think was planned.”

Nelly, 48, said he believes the years apart contributed to them finding their way back to each other.

“I think we both were pretty much doing what we do, but sometimes being separate you understand one another more,” he said.

“You be like, ‘Yo, let me see exactly what they see.’ You know, because we all can be defensive sometimes in our own relationships. We know we wrong but we going to stand on it. But we all a victim to that.”

He also said their burgeoning romance has had “no pressure,” so it “feels good now.”

“Before I felt like both of us were doing what we were doing before career-wise, and when you got so many people in the middle of it, it can be tough,” he explained.

The duo first sparked reconciliation rumors when they attended a fight night in Las Vegas together.

They further fueled romance rumors a couple of weeks later when they showed up at Tao Group Hospitality executive Jon Schwartz’s extravagant 40th birthday party.

“They were smiling at each other nonstop,” an insider told us at the time. “They were super cute.”

In August, the two paired up on social media for a steamy duet of Usher’s “Nice & Slow.”

“We on my bro shyt,” the “Grillz” rapper captioned the clip of the two smiling and belting out the tune.

“See I’ve been waiting for this for so long,” they sang happily. “I just want to take it nice and slow.”

Nelly and the “Rock Wit U” singer, 42, broke up in 2013 after a decade-long on-again, off-again relationship that was mainly kept out of the spotlight.

Nelly moved on with longtime girlfriend Shantel Jackson in 2015, but the couple split in 2021.