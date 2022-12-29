Alleged Jail Call Between Tory Lanez and Kelsey Nicole Surfaces Online

Audio purported to be the call Tory Lanez made to Kelsey Nicole from jail the morning after he shot Megan Thee Stallion has surfaced online.

In the audio, Tory can be heard telling Kelsey how sorry he is — and how drunk he was the night of the shooting.

It’s believed that this is the same recorded phone call that was played for jurors before they ultimately decided Tory was guilty of discharging a firearm with gross negligence, assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

Listen to the audio via TSR below.

Aside from Tory’s apology, this sounds like Kelsey knew exactly what happened to Megan that night. The way she lied on the stand, she needs to face a charge or two as well.