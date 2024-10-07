Home > NEWS

Yung Miami Reacts To Man Asking Her To Sign Baby Oil Amid Diddy Allegations [Video]

BY: Walker

Published 18 seconds ago

Yung Miami found herself in a slippery situation when a fan asked her for an autograph on a questionable item: a bottle of baby oil!

A TikTok user who often posts his interactions with celebrities approached the former City Girls rapper as she left her friend Saucy Santana’s birthday bash at Opium nightclub in Atlanta last Friday night.

“Miami, would you sign this?” the fan asked the “Caresha Please” host, 30, as she sat in the back of a black vehicle with her window down.

He placed a close-up photo of himself holding the bottle of Johnson’s baby oil in his hand over the clip.

Miami — born Caresha Brownlee — seemed to be unimpressed by the lewd question and quickly rolled up her window before her security guard told the TikTokker to keep it moving.

The discourse about baby oil stemmed from Combs’ 14-page indictment, which revealed that federal agents unearthed 1,000 bottles of lube and baby oil at his Miami and Los Angeles mansions during their raids in March.

On Sept. 16, the Sean John clothing founder, 54, was arrested and charged with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and is currently behind bars in a detention center in Brooklyn, NY, awaiting trial.

via: Page Six

