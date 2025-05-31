Home > NEWS

Cardi B Details Shocking Costs of 3 Kids’ Lifestyles in Rant Against Offset

BY: LBS STAFF

Published 11 seconds ago

In a fiery outburst targeting her estranged husband after his spousal support filing, the rapper detailed the hefty expenses she allegedly covers for their children’s babysitter, personal driver, chef, and other costs.

Cardi B is opening up about how much money she spends regularly to raise her three kids — and the amount is quite shocking.

In the wake of her estranged husband Offset filing for spousal support, the rapper took to X Spaces on Friday, going on a rant against her ex, with whom she shares kids Kulture, 6, Wave, 3, and Blossom, 8 months.

In her posts, Cardi, 32, revealed the price tag of her “kids’ bills,” including how much she allegedly drops on their babysitter, personal driver, chef, and more, while also accusing Offset, 33, of not contributing.

“Y’all want to know what’s the kids’ bills? Start adding,” Cardi said in her rant. “My kids got their own driver. … The kids’ driver is on a retainer for $10,000 a month.”

The Grammy winner then claimed Offset does not contribute to their 6-year-old daughter’s private school tuition, saying Kulture’s education costs $45,000 a year. She also said Offset did not pitch in for Wave’s school either, which allegedly costs $35,000.

“Kulture and Wave gets tutoring four times a week,” Cardi went on, noting that it’s $250 hourly, before listing out the alleged costs of Kulture and Wave’s extracurricular activities. “Kulture’s piano class — that’s $300 an hour, and she gets piano classes three times a week. I’m not sure how much is gymnastics and Wave’s boxing classes, but I pay that, too.”

As for childcare, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper said her cousin babysits Kulture and Wave, and “gets paid $3,000 a week,” while Blossom has her own nanny, whom Cardi said she pays $500 each shift since “she’s only staying in the daytime.”

Cardi continued, noting that the costs she noted so far were “not even including food.”

“My kids have a personal chef that come from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. that I pay for because people in my house don’t have time to cook,” she said.

The “I Like It” singer went on to claim that she bought the family home, and pays for a 24-hour security team, saying that they’ve previously received “threats.”

“I bought that s–t with my sweat and tears,” Cardi said, calling out Offset, “You have left me with the kids’ bill.”

Cardi filed for divorce from Offset in August 2024. In February, Offset requested joint legal custody of their three children, while also noting that Cardi’s home should be their primary residence, according to TMZ at the time.

On Thursday, the outlet reported that Offset filed an amendment to their divorce, requesting spousal support from Cardi, who blasted the Migos rapper over his request in her heated rant on Friday.

“I want you to die. But I want you to die f–king slow!” Cardi yelled, before slamming Offset after The Breakfast Club reported that he filed because “Cardi B was trying to come at him on things that were not fair,” including when he is allowed to see their kids.

Cardi, for her part, said their kids are “always open” to seeing their father, whose real name is Kiari Cephus.

“It’s not my fault you don’t want to f–king fly to New York!” she exclaimed.

“Kiari is allowed to see my kids,” she also said, per People. “There is not one day that he’s not allowed to see my kids. He stood up my kids three times.”

“He has seen Blossom only like five times,” Cardi claimed, referring to their third child, who was born in September 2024.

via: TooFab

