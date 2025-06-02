Honey Boo Boo Reveals Where She Stands with Sugar Bear After He Slammed Her Biopic [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 30 seconds ago

Following the broadcast of her Lifetime movie, he contacted her regarding the film, stating that she “broke my heart with it.”

Honey Boo Boo has no time from the haters … even from within her own family.

Alana Thompson — who rose to fame on Toddlers & Tiaras, her spinoff show Here Comes Honey Boo Boo and the WE tv series Mama June: Family Crisis — recently had to deal with some criticism for her Lifetime biopic, from her own dad, known as Sugar Bear.

Speaking with TooFab ahead of the Family Crisis season premiere, Thompson reacted to his negative response to the film. She first revealed his feelings about the project while speaking with Entertainment Tonight, saying that while he was initially supportive and praised the movie, he messaged her on Facebook and claimed he “hated the movie” and she “broke my heart with it.”

When asked by TooFab whether his criticism is something she’s ever concerned about at this point, Thompson said, “Honestly, no.”

“I don’t really even conversate with him ever,” she added. “For me not to get his approval I guess, doesn’t really affect me.”

When her mother then brought up Sugar Bear might also be talking about his criticisms publicly, Alana simply wanted to move on.

And move on with her life, she has. As Thompson, now 19, is currently enrolled at Regis University in Colorado, studying nursing.

“It’s going really, really well. I start my nursing program in June and I’m really excited about that,” she shared, before being asked how she thinks future patients will react to having “Honey Boo Boo” as their nurse.

“I don’t know,” she said with a laugh. “I think people will be a bit shocked, like, oh my god, Honey Boo Boo’s taking my blood or taking care of my kid. But other than that, I think it’ll be fine.”

Her sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird also chimed in, saying even she’s “a little shocked” by the idea of going “into the doctor’s office, take my kids in there and my little sister’s coming in and taking care of my kids!”

See Alana’s journey continue when Mama June: Family Crisis airs Fridays on WE tv.

