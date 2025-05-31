Rihanna’s Father, Ronald Fenty, Dead at 70

BY: LBS STAFF Published 1 hour ago

Rihanna’s father, Ronald Fenty, has died at 70, @TMZ reports.

Ronald Fenty, the father of Rihanna, has died … TMZ has learned.

A source with direct knowledge tells TMZ … Ronald died in Los Angeles after battling an illness.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Rihanna’s brother, Rajad Fenty, was photographed arriving at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. We’re told Rihanna was also in the car, although she’s not visible in the photo.

Rihanna and Ronald had a rocky relationship through the years … the two were estranged for a long period of time before eventually reconciling.

Back in February 2023, Ronald told TMZ he was over the moon about his daughter and A$AP Rocky expecting another child together, and was eager to be a part of the baby’s life.

Ronald shared 3 children with his ex-wife, Monica Braithwaite — Rihanna, Rajad and Rorrey. The couple split in 2002, right as Rihanna’s career was starting to take off.

Advertisement

He was 70.