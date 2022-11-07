Xscape Not Broken Up, LaTocha Scott Takes Time Away From the Group

LaTocha Scott is tired of Xscape — but she’s still in the group.

Fans began questioning LeTocha’s place in the group after she was noticeably missing from an upcoming tour promo.

According to a source close to the group, LaTocha hasn’t quit — but she’s taking some time away. The group’s upcoming Bravo show is still happening in March, but things started falling apart when they decided to tour.

via TMZ:

Sources say LaTocha was originally part of the tour … until her husband got into it with the promoter. She asked the rest of the group to not use the guy, but they said no way … choosing to keep moving forward, which is when she backed out.

LaTocha even asked her bandmates not to use the group name since she’d be MIA — like when they went by Xscape 3 after group member Kandi took a break … but no dice.

We’re told there’s been no communication between LaTocha and her sister, Tamika … not to mention the rest of the group — but as a silver lining, it sounds like they will all be back together for the Soul Train Awards next weekend.

We hope they pull it together.