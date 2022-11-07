Amazon Is Still Carrying the Antisemitic Film Kyrie Tweeted Out, Despite Being Called to Remove It

Amazon is under fire for currently carrying an antisemitic film — the same film that Kyrie Irving shared via social media that got him suspended from the Brooklyn Nets.

“Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America!” is listed on Amazon for users to rent at $10.99 or purchase for $48.99. We’ve reached out to Amazon, asking if the company has any plans to limit access or remove the film altogether, and have gotten no response.

While the criticism Kyrie has received for promoting, and at first, refusing to denounce the antisemitism in the film has been justified … there’s been little to no public outcry for Amazon to yank the flick.

In fact, Amazon’s listing for the film even includes a “Watch and chat with others” feature — which it does make available for other TV/movies — but it just makes it that much easier for the hate to spread.

What’s more — on Friday, both the Brooklyn Nets and Anti-Defamation League asked Jeff Bezos and the leaders at Amazon to remove the movie.

As we reported, Kyrie is currently serving at least a 5 game suspension after the Brooklyn Nets said Thursday, “We were dismayed today, when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film. This was not the first time he had the opportunity – but failed – to clarify.”

Just a few hours after the Nets announcement, Kyrie attempted another apology, saying, “To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post … I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize.”

The apology has gotten mixed reviews, with many feeling it wasn’t sincere with a “sorry if I hurt your feelings” vibe.

Do you think Amazon will pull the film?

