USC Cancels Main Graduation Ceremony Amid Controversy Over Valedictorian Speech, Protests | lovebscott.com

After facing scrutiny over its decision to cancel its valedictorian speech – and one day after a Pro-Palestinian protest on campus led to dozens of arrests – USC announced it’s canceling its main graduation ceremony that had been planned for May 10.

“With the new safety measures in place this year, the time needed to process the large number of guests coming to campus will increase substantially,” read a statement posted on USC’s website. “As a result, we will not be able to host the main stage ceremony that traditionally brings 65,000 students, families, and friends to our campus all at the same time and during a short window from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.”

All the traditional individual school commencement ceremonies, however, will continue as planned. The school said it will be hosting all doctoral hooding ceremonies, special celebrations, and departmental activities and receptions.

“We understand that this is disappointing; however, we are adding many new activities and celebrations to make this commencement academically meaningful, memorable, and uniquely USC, including places to gather with family, friends, faculty, and staff, the celebratory releasing of the doves, and performances by the Trojan Marching Band.”

USC said it’s in the process of finalizing all details regarding commencement ceremonies and will post updates on its commencement website by Tuesday, April 30.

This is a developing story and the video above is from a previous report. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.