Sixers Starter Kelly Oubre Jr. Reportedly Wrecks Lamborghini In Car Crash Hours After Sixers' Game 2 Loss | lovebscott.com

Sixers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. was involved in a car accident after Philadelphia’s Game 2 loss to the Knicks on Monday night.

The Philadelphia Police Dept. told TMZ the wreck happened at around 1:45 AM on Tuesday … shortly after Oubre and the 76ers dropped a heartbreaker at Madison Square Garden, 104-101.

Thankfully, as TMZ report that there were no injuries, and the former Kansas star will be in the starting lineup on Thursday.

Kelly Oubre Jr. Wrecks Lamborghini In Car Crash Hours After Sixers' Game 2 Loss | Click to read more ? https://t.co/vkA9vdL56K — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) April 25, 2024

Oubre Jr. is in his first season with the 76ers, and averaged 15.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals.

The 28-year-old was initially the 15th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, and has also spent time with the Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets, Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors over nine seasons.