Daniel Kaluuya Joins Cast of ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Sequel

Daniel Kaluuya is joining the voice cast of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

via: Complex

The sequel to 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the film will see Kaluuya voice the character of Hobart “Hobie” Brown, a.k.a. Spider-Punk, who was introduced in The Amazing Spider-Man Vol. 3 #10 in 2015. Kaluuya joins a cast that includes Oscar Isaac, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Greta Lee. Issa Rae, Rachel Dratch, Joma Taccone, Shea Whigham and Jason Schwartzman.

Originally set to hit theaters this year, Across the Spider-Verse is scheduled to be released on June 2, 2023. Directed by Justin K. Thompson, Joaquim Dos Santos and Kemp Powers, the film will precede the trilogy’s third installment, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, which is set to be released March 29, 2024.

Directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman, Into the Spider-Verse told the story of Brooklyn teenager Miles, who’s given spidey powers following Peter Parker’s death. The 2018 film grossed $375.5 million worldwide, en route to winning Best Animated Feature at the 91st Academy Awards.

“Miles’ story is an epic,” writer/producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller told Entertainment Weekly last December. “We wrote what we thought the story needed to be, and to our surprise we realized it was two movies instead of one. We’re working on them both as we speak. Part Two will be out sometime in 2023. We will sleep again in 2024.”

Since his breakout performance in Jordan Peele’s iconic 2017 film Get Out, Kaluuya has starred in several blockbuster films, including 2018’s Black Panther, 2019’s Queen & Slim, 2020’s Judas and the Black Messiah, and this summer’s Nope.