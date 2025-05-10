Kendra Wilkinson Addresses Claim She’s ‘Still Holding On’ to Ex Hank Baskett

BY: LBS STAFF Published 2 hours ago

The Girls Next Door star addressed rumors about her feelings toward her ex-husband seven years post-divorce, while also explaining why interviews are “really hard” for her to undertake.

Kendra Wilkinson is addressing claims surrounding her comments about her ex-husband, Hank Baskett.

On Thursday, The Girls Next Door alum took to Instagram to respond to apparent accusations that she’s “still holding on” to Baskett seven years after their divorce.

Wilkinson — who was married to Baskett from 2009 until 2018 — shared a selfie of herself smiling, and shut down the claims about how she feels about her ex-husband.

“I just got a comment basically saying I’m not the same, I come across sad, still holding on to my ex,” she began in the lengthy caption. “I just want to say that….yes I have changed. Yes I’ve been depressed as I’ve stated in almost every interview I’ve been doing and no I’m not holding onto my ex!!”

“I’m simply giving him respect he deserves being an amazing co parent,” added Wilkinson, who shares son, Hank, 15, and daughter, Alijah, 10, with Baskett.

The Kendra on Top star went on to call out how she’s often asked in interviews about her years living in the Playboy Mansion, where she was one of Hugh Hefner’s girlfriends alongside Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt, which was shown on The Girls Next Door.

“Listen, interviews are really hard for me to do now a days because when they ask I have to answer and what do you think that will be bringing up every single time???? Yes, Playboy,” Wilkinson continued.

“I’ve tried for years to avoid going backwards but people still have a hunger for it i guess,” she added.

Wilkinson concluded her post by positively reflecting on her life lately.

“My world lately has actually been fun and exciting. Surrounded by amazing friends and my 2 kids,” she wrote. “Dancing and getting out checking out hot guys, laughing, golfing, closing deals, cooking tacos, watching kids sports n more.”

“I’ve been through so much and I’m always trying to remain positive and I’ve said numerous times how grateful i am for my past and how i wish everyone well,” she continued, before signing off, “Anyways, off to a non profit charity event. ??.”

The former reality star’s posts come after she has continued to discuss her marriage to Baskett — and their subsequent divorce — in interviews.

During an episode of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ I Do, Part 2 podcast in March, Wilkinson, the “happiest days of my entire life,” and recalled the devastation that ensued when she and Baskett split.

“Those days were the happiest days of my life. And so when those days came to an end, I crumbled so hard, and it almost killed me,” she admitted. “It almost killed me.”

“I left the Playboy Mansion at age 23, got pregnant, got married at the age of 23, then started my life as a wife and a mother, and it was the golden years of my life,” she added.

Wilkinson also admitted that she’ll “always be in love” with her ex-husband.

“It takes two people to be in a relationship … and when one person changes their minds on love and marriage, that’s how easy it is for it to fall apart. So, I will always, always want my family back together,” she said. “I will always want that. So, till the day I die. I don’t know if I have another chance at marriage with that man or not. I will always want my kids to have these two parents together. But, unfortunately, that’s a fantasy, you know.”

“It sounds like you’re still in love with Hank,” Robach said, to which Wilkinson replied, “I will always be in love with Hank.”

“Mistakes are mistakes,” she continued. “We all make mistakes. I’ve made my mistakes … but love will never go away. And if it’s real love, you’re gonna put your pride aside and want the best for the other person. And I want the best for the other person so badly. … There’s no need for bitterness, and there’s no need for toxicity.”

Wilkinson went on to give an update on her current love life.

“I have nothing. I might dabble into some sex every now and then — but to date and be in a relationship? That’s the longest farfetched thing I could possibly feel at the moment,” Wilkinson explained. “I’m in a bachelorette-type of vibe right now.”

