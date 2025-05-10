Teen Mom’s Kailyn Lowry Hits Back at Photoshop, Ozempic Rumors After ACM Red Carpet [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 2 hours ago

“Thank y’all so much for saying you think I photoshopped my pictures,” Lowry humorously remarked in the video, before dismissing claims that she’s been using the well-known weight loss drug to lose weight.

Kailyn Lowry is addressing recent speculation about her appearance after hitting the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards red carpet Thursday.

The Teen Mom alum took to Instagram after facing accusations of using Photoshop and taking Ozempic to lose weight, prompting her to set the record straight. On her Stories, Lowry shut down the rumors, telling her followers that her appearance isn’t the result of weight loss drugs or photo editing software, but rather hard work and self-care.

While she jokingly called it “truly the best compliment could have received,” Lowry continued to prove that her slimmed down figure was in fact the real deal, taking off her jacket to show off the corset she was wearing — and a little skin too.

She also showed off her friend, Matt, reading off some of the rude comments she’s received, with some haters speculating that Lowry was “heavier” in the recent photos she posted from her son Isaac’s prom.

“Or maybe it could be the outfit I was wearing?” Lowry shot back, adding that she wishes she was on Ozempic. Previously, Lowry had mentioned considering Ozempic shots postpartum to aid in weight loss after giving birth to twins.

To prove she wasn’t on any kind of appetite suppressant, she also shared video of her and her friend eating from boxes of pizza after the awards show.

Lowry has been open about undergoing a mommy makeover after welcoming her seven children, which has included a breast reduction, telling followers Thursday that she’s now a full B cup after previously being a triple D.

While going under the knife for the procedure in late 2024, she decided to also add lipo 360 and a tummy tuck. Amid her recovery, she shared that she hopes her children never struggle with body dysmorphia the way she does.

“I just pray that my kids never struggle with their body images enough to mutilate their bodies to be skinny,” Lowry said in a candid Instagram video at the time. “I think a little nip and tuck in terms of a nose job or a boob job is okay. But to go through this to be skinny is mental illness, truly. And I say that with the most respect to anyone going through it.”

