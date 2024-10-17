BY: Singleton Published 11 hours ago

Over the past 20 years, Bravo has gone from being another TV channel to a reality TV titan. “The Real Housewives” has become a powerhouse in the world of reality TV and continues to prosper as more cities are added to the fold. In addition, Bravo has introduced other shows, from “Vanderpump Rules” to “Summer House,” that have become fan favorites. In fact, the Bravo fan following has grown so much that there is even a whole convention, BravoCon, dedicated to creating an opportunity for fans to engage with cast members from their favorite shows.

Andy Cohen is an integral force behind the network. As Cohen’s presence off-screen grew, he slowly appeared more on camera. When Andy began sending “newsy” emails to the network heads about their series progress, it soon laid the groundwork for his own late-night talk show, “Watch What Happens Live!“

What began as an online blog has grown into a full-blown talk show. In 15 years, “Watch What Happens Live!” has become a standard watch following Bravo fans’ favorite shows. Over the years, various people have sat on the couches of the “WWHL” set, and now, another focal point of the set has garnered focus. Andy has recently put the colorful rug, which has been a main attraction on the set, up for auction and for a worthy cause.

Andy Cohen is Auctioning the Legendary ‘Watch What Happens Live!’ Rug to Benefit the LGBTQIA+ Community

If those fibers could talk, what stories could they tell that “WWHL” fans don’t know already? Celebrities from all walks of life have appeared on the show, not just “Bravo-lebrities.” The rug at the center of the “WWHL” set has become a part of reality TV history, and now, someone with the means can own it and support a queer organization.

Andy is a loud and proud member of the LGBTQIA+ community, and his decision to auction off the WWHL rug is an effort to support the community. The funds raised from the auction will go to the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender Community Center, which is based in New York City.

What Does the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender Community Center Do?

The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender Community Center, also known as The Center, is a NYC-based non-profit. Their mission, according to their website, is “Empowering LGBTQ+ people and building a strong community. New York City’s Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center empowers people to lead healthy, successful lives. The Center celebrates diversity and advocates for justice and opportunity.”

The Center takes a community-centered approach to helping people within the LGBTQIA+ community. It offers health, career, and youth programs to assist those in need in their marginalized community. In a time when politics and hateful rhetoric threaten the humanity of people within the community, The Center and other non-profits provide a helpful safe haven for those in need.

The auction opened on Oct. 3, 2024, and will close on Oct. 17, 2024. All proceeds will benefit The Center.

