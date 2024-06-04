Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Gets 15th Anniversary Special on Bravo | lovebscott.com

‘Watch What Happens Live’ is preparing to celebrate its 15th anniversary with a one-hour primetime special at the end of this month.

via People:

According to the network, who shared the news in a press release on Tuesday, June 4, the special will feature “hilarious hijinks, unpredictable surprises and a jam-packed lineup of celebrity and Bravolebrity guests,”

“Fifteen is my new lucky number!” Cohen, 56, said in a statement. “I can’t wait to celebrate the ‘WWHL’ legacy. Thank you to Bravo for always having faith in our little late-night show that could — allowing me to ‘go there,’ play ridiculous games, host incredible guests and generate endless watercooler talk. This is my dream job, and I hope I never wake up.”

Watch What Happens Live began in 2009 when Cohen stepped from behind the cameras as an executive at Bravo to hosting and executive producing the late-night show. It aired twice a week on the network. The original set, which lacked air conditioning, was modeled after Cohen’s own apartment, including his own furniture. After taping, Cohen would celebrate at the Boom Boom Room at the top of The Standard hotel.

Cohen made history as late-night TV’s first gay host and in 2012, WWHLmoved to five days a week. The show currently airs Sunday through Thursday, with episodes landing on Peacock the next day.

Watch What Happens Live regularly hosts a mix of Bravolebrities and Hollywood stars, along with the occasional politician, author, podcast host or athlete. Cohen never shies away from a tough question and has guests participate in games like Plead the Fifth and Never Have I Ever.

“I like being provocative,” Cohen told Vulture. “It makes me feel alive in a weird way. It’s dangerous. It’s spontaneous. I think it sometimes gets to the heart of who a person is. If you navigate it well, it can become something incredible and intoxicating. It’s like dancing on the water: Are you going to go over or not?”

Earlier this year, Bravo came under fire when multiple Housewives sued the network for misconduct. One suit filed by former Real Housewife of New York City star Leah McSweeney claimed Cohen played a role in fostering an allegedly toxic workplace culture and discrimination. Last month, the father of two filed a request to dismiss McSweeney’s previous claims that she had faced sex/gender, religious and disability discrimination in a “hostile work environment.”

“Obviously, it’s no fun to be a target,” Cohen told The Hollywood Reporter. “So, yes, it’s hurtful. But I have no regrets about the way I’ve handled anything. I think everything that happens in your life informs the next thing that happens in your life. That’s the way I look at all this. I know what the truth is and I know how I’ve conducted myself, and I walk tall every day on that.”

NBC investigated the misconduct allegations against Cohen and concluded in May that “the claims were found to be unsubstantiated.” Cohen continued to host WWHL and multiple Bravo reunions, as well as his SiriusXM radio show, amid the investigation. Bravo ultimately renewed Watch Happens Live through 2025.

The ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen’ 15th anniversary special airs Sunday, June 30, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.