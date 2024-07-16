Andy Cohen Reveals Bravo Plans to 'Rebrand' 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' and 'Bring Fresh Faces' In | www.lovebscott.com

‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ is getting a reboot — or a ‘rebrand,’ as Andy Cohen would like to put it.

via People:

On Monday, July 15, Andy Cohen confirmed during a live episode of Sirius XM’s Andy Cohen Live that Bravo was working on revamping the long-running reality show. When a fan called in to ask a question, they admitted that the franchise could use new energy after a controversial season.

“I think it’s time to do what happened with New York. Bring fresh faces in,” the caller explained, referring to The Real Housewives of New York’s recent casting shakeup. The fan added how new RHONJ cast members Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda have brought a “fresh” and “young” dynamic to the group.

“It’s just, there’s all the negativity,” they said of the tenured Bravolebrities. “Set them free. Let them move on to the new.”

The Housewives head honcho agreed with the fan’s sentiments and revealed that the network had a plan in the works.

“We’re gonna figure something out,” Cohen shared. “We’re gonna figure something out. We are all on the same page about that.”

Season 14 of RHONJ saw longstanding rifts continue to drive the Housewives apart. The cast is comprised of Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Jackie Goldschneider, Jenn Fessler, Fuda and Cabral.

In June, PEOPLE broke the news that there would not be a traditional RHONJ reunion this season. It’s the first time in the show’s history that a reunion has been scrapped, and only the second time Bravo has done that in the history of the Real Housewives franchise.

“A reunion is meant to have resolution and it’s clear in the season finale that there is no path forward in that type of setting,” an insider familiar with the situation previously told PEOPLE. “So the network is figuring out a different concept to wrap up the season.”

After watching the RHONJ’s season finale, Cohen teased that the episode was “kind of like the reunion and the finale all in one” during an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen with Giudice in June.

“It is,” Giudice agreed, noting, “Pretty much everything I had to say, everyone’s going to see it this season. … So everyone’s going to have to tune in and watch.”

We can think of a few franchises that could use a ‘rebrand.’