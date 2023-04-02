Wiz Khalifa Shares Spirited Poem After Fans Clowned His Crusty Feet: ‘Stop Making Jokes About My Feet’

Wiz Khalifa responded to fans who made jokes about his feet with a poem.

Last month, Wiz shared a photo of himself recording in the studio with his bare feet exposed — and they looked a bit…crusty.

Saw “wiz khalifa feet” trending and I was NOT prepared. My GOD pic.twitter.com/IQSkbtQ885 — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) April 1, 2023

via Complex:

“’Sup y’all, it’s Wiz Khalifa here,” he opened the clip. “Been hearing a lot of talk on the internet. You know, I usually don’t address things, but I figured I would address it in this way because I like to express myself. And this is how I like to express myself. I wrote a little poem, it’s called, ‘Stop Making Jokes About My Feet.'”

“Stop making jokes about my feet, because that shit ain’t funny,” the poem started. “Y’all keep making jokes about my feet, but bitch I got money. You ain’t gonna say it to my face, but you’ll talk about me when I’m gone. Your toes probably look like that, too, but you got nail polish on. When I seen all those tweets, you can’t imagine how I felt. I get pedicures but my feet still dry. So don’t laugh, send help. Stop talking about my feet, ‘cause that shit ain’t funny. Y’all keep making jokes about my feet, but bitch I got money.”

The comments directed at Wiz Khalifa’s feet came after he shared a photo from his studio, and fans were quick to focus on his feet in the photo. “When I log online I seen all types of disrespect, bunch of n****s talking shit. Not one nail tech,” he continued. “Talking crazy about Wiz Khalifa, like your shit so neat. Look down past your phone and take a picture of your own damn feet. Stop making jokes about my feet, because that shit ain’t funny. Y’all keep making jokes about my feet, but bitch I got money.”

Watch Wiz Angelou perform below.

My Response To The Haters ?? pic.twitter.com/ZyO79VYa8e — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) April 1, 2023