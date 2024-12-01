Martin Lawrence’s Daughter Jasmin and Eddie Murphy’s Son Eric Engaged After More Than 3 Years of Dating

BY: Walker Published 54 mins ago

Hollywood royalty has created the perfect union … Martin Lawrence and Eddie Murphy are gonna be in-laws!!!

Lawrence’s oldest daughter, Jasmin, and Murphy’s eldest son, Eric, are engaged after more than three years of dating.

On Saturday, the couple shared a joint post on Instagram of the special moment when Eric got down on one knee and popped the question.

Advertisement

“11.27.2024. We’re engaged!!” they captioned the clip.

“God truly blessed us with a love that feels like destiny. We couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter. Special thank you to everyone who made this moment so beautiful!!”

In the video, Eric walked Jasmin into a room that was covered in white rose petals and lined with bouquets of white and light pink roses and lit candles.

Advertisement

As they walked down the rose-petal-covered aisle, the pair stood in front of a red heart before Eric pulled out a diamond ring and asked Jasmin to marry him.

After she said yes, the couple kissed, hugged and posed for photos together.

Eric and Jasmin first revealed they were dating in the summer of 2021 when the latter shared a sweet birthday post to her “love” on Instagram.

It’s unclear how the pair met but their comedian fathers have been friends for years and worked together on the hit movies “Boomerang” and “Life.”

Advertisement

Murphy, who is a dad to 10 children, shares Eric with ex-girlfriend Paulette McNeely, while Lawrence shares Jasmin with his first ex-wife, Patricia Southall.

In June 2022, the “Martin” alum, 59, joked he was going to “try” to get the “Nutty Professor” actor, 63, to pay for their kids’ future wedding.

via: Page Six