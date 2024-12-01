Home > NEWS

Martin Lawrence’s Daughter Jasmin and Eddie Murphy’s Son Eric Engaged After More Than 3 Years of Dating

BY: Walker

Published 54 mins ago

Hollywood royalty has created the perfect union … Martin Lawrence and Eddie Murphy are gonna be in-laws!!!

Lawrence’s oldest daughter, Jasmin, and Murphy’s eldest son, Eric, are engaged after more than three years of dating.

On Saturday, the couple shared a joint post on Instagram of the special moment when Eric got down on one knee and popped the question.

Advertisement

“11.27.2024. We’re engaged!!” they captioned the clip.

“God truly blessed us with a love that feels like destiny. We couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter. Special thank you to everyone who made this moment so beautiful!!”

In the video, Eric walked Jasmin into a room that was covered in white rose petals and lined with bouquets of white and light pink roses and lit candles.

Advertisement

As they walked down the rose-petal-covered aisle, the pair stood in front of a red heart before Eric pulled out a diamond ring and asked Jasmin to marry him.

After she said yes, the couple kissed, hugged and posed for photos together.

Eric and Jasmin first revealed they were dating in the summer of 2021 when the latter shared a sweet birthday post to her “love” on Instagram.

It’s unclear how the pair met but their comedian fathers have been friends for years and worked together on the hit movies “Boomerang” and “Life.”

Advertisement

Murphy, who is a dad to 10 children, shares Eric with ex-girlfriend Paulette McNeely, while Lawrence shares Jasmin with his first ex-wife, Patricia Southall.

In June 2022, the “Martin” alum, 59, joked he was going to “try” to get the “Nutty Professor” actor, 63, to pay for their kids’ future wedding.

via: Page Six

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

‘Wicked’ Becomes Highest Grossing Movie Based On Broadway Musical At Domestic Box Office

By: Walker
NEWS

Uncle Luke Slams Drake, Calls Him Soft After Filing Legal Petitions Against UMG And Kendrick Lamar [Video]

By: Walker
NEWS

James Van Der Beek Selling ‘Varsity Blues’ Merch to Afford ‘Expensive’ Cancer Treatment Costs

By: Walker
NEWS

Halle Berry’s Custody Battle With Ex Olivier Martinez Takes New Turn as Actress Accuses Him of Conspiring With Longtime Nanny to Issue ‘False Reports’

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Angelina Jolie Opens Up About Being an ‘Uncomfortable’ Workaholic Who Can’t Relax — After Her ‘Boyfriend’ Akala Shuts Down Romance Rumors

By: Walker
NEWS

Tiffany Haddish Jokes About DUI at Same Event She Was Arrested After Last Year

By: Walker
NEWS

Chlöe Bailey Denies Claim She’s Shooting Her Shot at Kendrick Lamar After Revealing Childhood Crush

By: Walker
NEWS

Alabama A&M Football Player Medrick Burnett Jr., 20, Dies Over a Month After In-Game Injury

By: Walker
NEWS

Ellen DeGeneres’s UK Mansion ‘Floods’ Just Weeks After She Fled the US ‘Due to Donald Trump’s Presidential Win’

By: Walker
NEWS

Wendy Williams Lawsuit: Guardian Reportedly Accused of ‘Isolating’ Tormented Star and ‘Failing to Protect Her’

By: LBS STAFF