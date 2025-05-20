Diddy’s Ex Misa Hylton Explains Why She’s In Court During His Sex-Trafficking Trial

BY: LBS STAFF Published 52 minutes ago

Misa Hylton, who shares 31-year-old Justin Combs with Diddy, says she has been attending court to support her son amid his father’s trial.

Misa Hylton is speaking out about her appearance at her ex Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex-trafficking trial in NYC.

The designer, who dated Diddy in the ’90s and shares 31-year-old son Justin Combs with the rapper, was photographed going into the court house last week. In the pictures, she was seen using a walker and, over the weekend, explained why she was there and why she needed assistance the to get around.

Advertisement

“Yes, I’m good everyone I’m on my healing journey ?” she began her Instagram post. “When I suffered my injury I had chosen to heal privately but when my son said ‘Mommy I need you’ I was right there for him walker and all.”

“I’m a MOTHER FIRST, FOR REAL and I am my son’s strength and thats just what it is. Plain and Simple,” she continued. “Whoever doesn’t understand that just simply isn’t in alignment with me or anything that I’m about in life. I’m cool with that.”

“I have a purpose filled life that I live daily. I make impact. I’m not concerned with insecure people attempting to project their insecurities on to me. EVER,” Hylton went on. “Let’s start being real people who do real things again. Don’t let this app rule your life I promise you it’s really not good for you. Every moment isn’t a glamour moment, your best highlight reel, some moments are as down to the bone as you could ever in your life imagine. Layered and complex.”

She also told those “temporarily disabled and disabled” people out there not to be ashamed of their condition or the need to use something like a walker for assistance. Hylton then concluded, “If you have God in your heart, pray for us all. Be kind, use critical thinking and hold your head high … P.S. It took me everything thing in my soul to not turn into Pac leaving the courtroom, outside of the courthouse ??? IYKYK”

Advertisement

Diddy’s children — including sons Quincy, 33, Justin, 31 and Christian, 27, and daughters Chance, 18, and 18-year-old twins D’Lila and Jessie — have been seen at the courthouse.

The hip-hop mogul has been charged with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He’s maintained his innocence. If convicted on all charges, which also include arson and bribery, Combs could face a mandatory 15-year prison sentence, with the possibility of life behind bars.

via: TooFab