Home > NEWS

Solange & Tina Knowles Celebrate the Holidays in Festive Gucci Campaign

BY: Walker

Published 2 hours ago

Solange heads home for the holidays in a heartwarming Gucci campaign co-starring her mother, Tina Knowles. The third chapter in Gucci’s holiday story showcases real-life families including Solange and Ms. Tina.

Solange and Tina will “portray the simple yet profound joys of being close to those we care about during the festive season.” On Tuesday (Nov.26), the luxury brand shared a commercial in which Solange and Tina sit down for a cozy family dinner. The mother-and-daughter duo donned their best Gucci-inspired outfits and embraced each other surrounded by friends.

Mother and daughter model ready to wear looks from Gucci and GG emblem handbags for the campaign. Ms. Tina is dressed in a black blouse and trousers, a Gucci Marina Chain Necklace and Gucci Signoria Slingback Pump while Solange wears a Gucci leather jacket with jeans accessorized with a GG Marmont belt, Gucci Marina Chain Earrings, a cardigan, printed scarf, Gucci Signoria slingback pumps and a Horsbit 1955 handbag.

