Tiffany Haddish Jokes About DUI at Same Event She Was Arrested After Last Year

BY: Walker

Published 9 hours ago

Tiffany Haddish isn’t making the same mistakes this Thanksgiving as last year … telling fans at the Laugh Factory she’s happy to be back — but, she ain’t getting arrested again.

Haddish, 44, took the stage at the Laugh Factory in Los Angeles Thursday night, where she told the crowd in a video obtained by TMZ, “I’m so happy to see all of y’all. I’m not in jail tonight, and I will not be tomorrow. I promise you!”

The comedian continued, “But I mean, if you’re gonna go to jail, Beverly Hills is the place to be. … There is nothing like the Beverly Hills Police Station. It is niiice, OK?”

When a male audience member told the comedian she looked “great,” she agreed, saying, “He’s right! He’s right. I’ve been getting my sleep; I’ve been drinking my water.”

Later on during her set, Haddish brought up a few guests, one of whom encouraged the crowd to “check [her] out on the news later,” though she did not elaborate.

Putting the mic back up to her own mouth, Haddish quipped, “She’ll be on the news later. I hope it’s not for what I was on the news for last year. I hope that it’s for something good, OK?”

Last Thanksgiving, the “Girls Trip” star also performed at the Laugh Factory. She was arrested early the next morning after cops found her “asleep behind the wheel” with her car “stopped in lanes of traffic.”

She was charged with one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of alcohol and another misdemeanor count of driving with .08 percent blood alcohol content (BAC).

TMZ reported in February that she ended up taking a plea deal in her second case and accepted a conviction of reckless driving as the two misdemeanor DUI charges against her were dropped.

As a result of getting two DUIs in less than three years, Haddish has since gotten sober.

via: Page Six

