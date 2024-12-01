Justin Timberlake Has Been Forced To Cancel Another ‘The Forget Tomorrow World Tour’ Show Due To Back Injury

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

Justin Timberlake’s long-awaited return to the stage has been a rollcoaster ride. Still, the “No Angels” singer has managed to power through his The Forget Tomorrow World Tour. However, Timberlake has had to postpone multiple shows.

“I’m so sorry Oklahoma CIty… I have to cancel the show on 12/2. I hurt my back in NOLA and my doctors have instructed me to rest a little bit longer. Thank you for your support – y’all know I hate doing this,” he wrote in a statement shared via an Instagram Story on Saturday (Nov. 30). A rescheduled date has not yet been announced.

In late October, Timberlake canceled six concerts (Columbus, Detroit, Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Paul and Grand Rapids) on The Forget Tomorrow World Tour, citing a bout of bronchitis and laryngitis, and rescheduled those performances for 2025.

That illness came after canceling a Newark, New Jersey, show in early October due to an injury that he said prevented him from performing. Fortunately, he was able to reschedule and perform there just a week later.

Currently, Timberlake is set to return to the stage for his concert on Dec. 4 in Houston, Texas.

His tour runs through Dec. 20 before breaking for the holidays and picking up again on Jan. 13. The trek has Timberlake traveling around North America and bringing his live show to festivals in South America and Europe. A complete list of Timberlake’s tour dates can be found on his official website.

