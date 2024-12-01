Home > NEWS

Uncle Luke Slams Drake, Calls Him Soft After Filing Legal Petitions Against UMG And Kendrick Lamar [Video]

BY: Walker

Published 34 mins ago

Kendrick Lamar’s goal of ousting Drake from Hip Hop and Black culture is seemingly working after reports came out that the Canadian superstar filed multiple petitions against him and Universal Music Group.

Uncle Luke was recently on Instagram Live sharing his feelings about the war of words between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. In his opinion, any rap beef should stay in the studio. “I like Drake’s music,” Luke began. “I don’t like what he got going on right now, but I [do] like his music.” Luke declares there are “some things you don’t talk about,” in the hip-hop game.

He continues: “You don’t talk about payola…you don’t talk about paying for live streams…and you don’t sue after you got dissed and you done did some dissing.” Uncle Luke chalks it up to Drake being part of a younger generation. “That’s y’all young people. y’all young people live in a soft society. That’s why I’m glad I’m an OG. All y’all young people soft.”

