Halle Berry’s Custody Battle With Ex Olivier Martinez Takes New Turn as Actress Accuses Him of Conspiring With Longtime Nanny to Issue ‘False Reports’

BY: LBS STAFF Published 43 seconds ago

Berry and Martinez’s custody battle over their son has reportedly taken another turn.

Halle Berry’s custody battle is straight from a Hollywood script as she is now accusing her ex of conspiring with her longtime nanny to make “false reports”.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the famous actress has made the allegations after ex Olivier Martinez asked Berry to produce text messages she exchanged with former employee Miryam Haziza as well as any non-disclosure agreements executed by the nanny.

Advertisement

In the filing, Martinez also asked Berry to hand over any non-disclosure agreements executed by yet another former employee, Erica Simamora, “with whom [Olivier] conspired — along with Ms. Haziza [Berry] has come to learn — to make false reports against [Berry].”

Berry shut down the requests, as her lawyer claimed Haziza has not worked for the movie star “since [Berry] discovered that Ms. Haziza was conspiring with [Martinez] and Ms. Simamora without [Berry’s] knowledge while in [Berry’s] employ and transmitting information from [Marintez] to Ms. Simamora relating to Maceo’s therapy”.

Berry and Martinez share 11-year-old-son son Maceo. The Oscar winner is also a mom to daughter Nahla, 16, with ex Gabriel Aubry.

The lawyer continued: “Notably, Ms. Haziza continues to communicate with [Martinez] and his counsel while refusing to engage in non-formal discussions with [Berry’s] counsel regarding the content of her intended testimony at the hearing.”

Advertisement

They added Simamora’s “testimony is relevant because [Martinez] inexplicably persuaded [Simamora] (while employed by [Berry]) to contact [Maceo’s therapist] with the goal of interfering with Maceo’s therapeutic process, which is relevant to legal custody … as well as conspired with [Simamora] to make false reports about [Berry].”

Berry’s attorney also accused Martinez of attempting to turn the custody battle into a circus.

The lawyer shared: “Rather than focus on the requested relief, [Martinez] intends to turn this proceeding into a charade, engage in smoke and mirrors to distract from his own conduct and this court’s findings about his conduct, and cause [Berry] to continue to incur further unnecessary fees.

“[Martinez] continues to engage in gamesmanship at [Berry’s] expense.”

Advertisement

This comes as Berry was expected to call her boyfriend, Van Hunt, to testify in her custody battle.

According to court documents, Hunt, 54, was planning to discuss his communications regarding the former couple’s parenting styles. Berry said Hunt would talk about his “efforts to promote co-parenting between the parties and his observations regarding [Berry’s] efforts to co-parent with (Martinez)”.

Berry already agreed to pay Martinez $8,000 a month in child support, and both parties agreed to participate in co-parenting therapy sessions.

However, Martinez had a provision added that Hunt could not participate in the sessions. Earlier this year, the Never Let Go star accused Martinez of bailing on the therapy sessions despite the agreement.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Martinez’s attorney claimed Berry is “seeking new, extraordinary and draconian relief, to have sole legal custody regarding the parties’ minor child’s mental health and educational decisions, including wanting to solely decide to give the parties’ son psychiatric medication”.

The lawyer also accused the 58-year-old of “attempting to bootstrap her way into an immediate hearing” after a separate motion for emergency orders was denied in July.

They shared: “[Berry] is making this sole custody request and refusing to set it on a date sufficiently far ahead for [Martinez] to defend it, knowing full well that [Martinez] has been asking [Berry] for months to make an attorney fee contribution as he does not have sufficient funds to pay his counsel.

“She has refused this request, despite the fact that [Berry] is admittedly earning several millions of dollars at this time, and likely more given her new movie about to be released.”

Advertisement

Berry and Martinez agreed to participate in co-parenting therapy sessions, but he allegedly skipped out on some sessions.

The judge recently ordered the exes to refrain from discussing child custody issues with their son as well as making negative comments about each other or their significant others in front of him.

Berry and Martinez, who continue their custody battle, were married from 2013 to 2016.

via: RadarOnline.com